New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 53,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,381. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

