Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 1,274,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,380,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nordstrom by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 125,877 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 120.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $501,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

