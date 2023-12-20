Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $29.50.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

