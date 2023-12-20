Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $29.50.
Northland Power Company Profile
