NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NWHUF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

