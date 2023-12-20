Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,981,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,755,000 after acquiring an additional 811,754 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. 768,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

