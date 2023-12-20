Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 18,678 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 220.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 941,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.