Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,479. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

