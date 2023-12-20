Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. 569,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,445. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

