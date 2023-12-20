NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 4.1%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 5,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

NWTN Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NWTN by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

