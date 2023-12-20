Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 818,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 383,498 shares.The stock last traded at $12.71 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,355 shares of company stock worth $1,725,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

