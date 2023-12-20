One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

