One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutex Health by 858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,448,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,088,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutex Health by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutex Health by 3,712,100.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 928,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Nutex Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,436,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In related news, COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 275,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,822,776 shares in the company, valued at $62,059,238.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600 over the last ninety days. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Nutex Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.