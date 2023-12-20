One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 154,154 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,154 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

