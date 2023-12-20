One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $315.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

