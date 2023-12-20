Optimism (OP) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $146.91 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,294,948 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

