Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,477 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

