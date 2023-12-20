Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAA opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

