Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 134,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

