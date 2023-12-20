Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

