Patten Group Inc. Buys 9,468 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 163,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

