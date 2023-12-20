PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 4.3% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.65. 763,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,536,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

