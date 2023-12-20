Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.