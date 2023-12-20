Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.10. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.