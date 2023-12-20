PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 638,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 291,861 shares.The stock last traded at $85.50 and had previously closed at $86.79.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.