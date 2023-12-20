Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 18,152,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 24,500,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,546.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

