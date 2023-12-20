PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $9.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002332 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.