PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

