Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SQFTP stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.38.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

