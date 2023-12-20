Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.
About Presidio Property Trust
