ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.92

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 7309289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.