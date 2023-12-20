PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.05

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.05 and last traded at $118.84, with a volume of 580798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,290 shares of company stock worth $4,327,079 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.