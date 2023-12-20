Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $331.18 million and approximately $44.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00007318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.29 or 0.05158033 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00099346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

