Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.48. 617,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.