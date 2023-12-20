Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.33. 95,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

