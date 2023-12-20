Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.81. 150,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,856. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

