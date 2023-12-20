Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

