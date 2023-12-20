Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 2,702 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

