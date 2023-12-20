Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $359,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,702.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.