Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 11,464 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.