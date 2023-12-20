Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

