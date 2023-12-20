Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 56,314.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,790.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

