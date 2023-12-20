Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

