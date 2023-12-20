Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9,235.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 159,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

