Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $2.62 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,377,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $821,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,104,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.