Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $2.62 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,377,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $821,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,104,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

