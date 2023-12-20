Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.