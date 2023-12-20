Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.