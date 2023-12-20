Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

