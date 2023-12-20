Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

