Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.