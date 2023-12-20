RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

RNG stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

